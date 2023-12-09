Open Menu

Human Rights Day To Be Observed On Dec 10

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Like other parts of the globe, World Human Rights Day will be observed on Sunday in Pakistan with the theme for this year "Freedom, Equality and Justice for All ".

Human Rights Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to uphold human rights globally.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Mushaal Mullick will be the chief guest in the Chamber of Commerce & Industry's programme on Human Rights.

Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 to commemorate the adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948.

The theme chosen for the 2023 celebrations is “Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All.”

Human Rights Day was officially established during the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on December 4, 1950, with the declaration of resolution 423 (V) by the General Assembly. Member states were invited to celebrate the day.

