Hundreds Of Youth Arrested, Booked Under PSA In IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti, while denouncing Modi regime’s harsh tactics being employed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has said that hundreds of Kashmiri youth have been arrested and booked under draconian Public Safety Act ahead of Indian parliamentary elections in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, speaking to reporters in Zainpora area of Shopian, Mehbooba Mufti said that atmosphere of suffocation was prevailing in Kashmir, adding, “One cannot even breath freely and there are restrictions on opinions also”.
She said the Indian forces’ personnel have started arresting the youth ahead of the elections, questioning, “If the authorities claim on one hand that everything is alright, why on the other they have started arresting the youth”.
She added, “This is not only happening in Shopian or Pulwama districts of south Kashmir but in the whole of the valley”.
The PDP chief said that recently in the Shopian area, a tourist guide was shot at and injured, which is very unfortunate, but that didn’t mean that the forces’ personnel would round up hundreds of youth, book them under the PSA and send them behind the bars.
Mehbooba Mufti was in Shopian to kick-start her election campaign from the Islamabad-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. “I have started my election campaign to raise voice against this enforced silence, the wanton arrests and atmosphere of suffocation that prevails here”, she said
Recent Stories
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways develops a comprehensive solar strategy to save billions3 minutes ago
-
Teaching Training Institutes to be upgraded in Sindh: CS3 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police lodge FIR over Millat Express incident3 minutes ago
-
No leniency will be shown to drug dealers: Sharjeel Memon13 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city13 minutes ago
-
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference16 minutes ago
-
&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles34 minutes ago
-
NH&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles34 minutes ago
-
Body of minor girl missing after a boat sinking in Kund park Recovered44 minutes ago
-
KP releases Rs 50m for rain-affected districts54 minutes ago
-
No restriction on foreign tourists in KP: DG Tourism54 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers held1 hour ago