Husband, Wife Killed Over Dispute At Bhara Kahu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Two persons including husband and wife were shot dead by their neighbor over a passage dispute in Bhara Kahu area, police said.

A child was also injured in the incident, police said in initial information. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered SSP operations to apprehend the accused involved in this shocking double homicide.

The assailant, identified as a neighbour, reportedly fired fatal shots, claiming the lives of both the husband and wife.

Additionally, a child sustained injuries during the tragic event. The victims' bodies have been swiftly transferred to the police clinic hospital as legal actions are initiated against the gruesome crime.

Specialized teams have been formed to expedite the arrest of the accused.

The Islamabad Capital Police spokesperson has urged residents to call 'pucar'15 or use the ICT 15 app to inform the authorities promptly.

