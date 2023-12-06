Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi's directive led Additional Deputy Commissioner II Mahwish Ejaz Burero and Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza, along with officers from the cane commissioner and agriculture price bureau, to assess the prices of fertilizers in various areas of the city

According to a handout, dealers charging extra for fertilizers were fined 60,000 rupees while others were warned to rectify their practices, they were directed to strictly comply with the law, otherwise, legal action would be taken against them.

It may be mentioned here that after receiving complaints from the farmers regarding the increase in the prices of fertilizers in various districts of Sindh, the actions of revenue officers along with the officers of the Department of agriculture have been carried out throughout the district to ensure the sale of fertilizers at cheap prices, and these actions will continue until the price of fertilizer returns to normal.