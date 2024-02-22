ICT's Admin Takes Action Against Loud Music; Issues Warnings
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 09:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the district administration has conducted raids at various markets in response to public complaints against the nuisance of loud music.
In a decisive move, an outlet was sealed, and four managers were apprehended and transferred them to different police stations.
The teams of district administration urges the residents of Islamabad to refrain from engaging in activities that disrupt public peace and inconvenience others.
Specifically, citizens are urged to avoid playing loud music that disturbs nearby residents.
This crackdown aims to ensure a peaceful and harmonious environment for all members of the community, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and consideration for others' well-being.
