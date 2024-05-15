Open Menu

IESCO Ensures Uninterrupted Power Supply Despite Sudden Surge In Heat Intensity

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Chief Engineer Operation Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Muhammad Aslam Khan on Wednesday said that load on the distribution system of the company has increased due to sudden surge in heat intensity

Chief Engineer Operation Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Muhammad Aslam Khan on Wednesday said that load on the distribution system of the company has increased due to sudden surge in heat intensity.

However, he said owing to timely system maintenance and up-gradation, IESCO's distribution system is stable and uninterrupted supply of electricity is being ensured to the consumers, said a statement issued here.

Due to availability of quota of electricity according to demand, load management is not being carried in IESCO region, he said.

Muhammad Aslam Khan said that for the maintenance or on the request of the district administration, shutdowns on 11 KV feeders are observed for a limited time but the consumers are informed in advance.

He also said that necessary instructions have been issued to the compliant staff for timely redressal of complaints.

Consumers can register their electricity related complaints to relevant SDO Complaint Offices, IESCO Helpline No. 118 or CCMC phone numbers 051-9252933-34.

