IFAD Country Director Reviews Rural Economic Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

IFAD Country Director reviews rural economic project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Country Director of International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha on Friday held a meeting with Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to conduct a comprehensive review of the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETP).

The Chief Economist Arifullah Awan and Chief IDS, Sarah Rehman were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, prior to this meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department inaugurated the Start-up Workshop for The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project.

This project, a collaborative effort between the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Government of KP, aims to bolster economic development in rural areas.

The discussions during the meeting centered on assessing the progress and efficacy of the RETP.

Both parties exchanged valuable insights and recommendations to ensure the project's success in driving economic transformation and fostering sustainable growth in rural communities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

