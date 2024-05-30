IG Punjab encourages brave Ghazis with medals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that brave Ghazi who sacrificed their arm, leg and other organs in the line of duty are the heroes of the Police department, nothing can replace the unparalleled services of these brave officers and officials.

He expressed these views while speaking at the ceremony of giving silver awards to police officials in a function held at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police department is continuing all possible measures for the best treatment and early recovery of these brave sons. Names of all ghazis are engraved on the ghazi wall of central police office, ghazi package facilities will be provided to them, he added.

The IG Punjab commended the brave Ghazis of the police force for their exemplary service and encouraged them with IG Ghazi Medals.

He awarded silver medals to 13 Ghazis of Gujranwala region. Three policemen of Gujranwala district, four of Mandi Bahauddin district, five of Sialkot, 01 of Narowal were awarded Ghazi Medals.

He said that officers and officials from constable to ASI rank have set a fine example of diligence and commitment by successfully carrying out high profile operations.

He highly appreciated the outstanding services of the officers and officials who received Ghazi Medals.

Families of Ghazi officers and officials specially participated in the ceremony. The IG Punjab also thanked the families.

Additional IG Punjab, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Discipline Asif Amin Awan, ASPs and other officers were also present in the event.