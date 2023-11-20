Open Menu

IG-SI Hosts Seminar On Gender Equality, Women's Empowerment Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

IG-SI hosts seminar on gender equality, women's empowerment issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The International Governance and Sustainability Institute (IGSI) hosted a seminar on Women's Empowerment to address crucial issues surrounding gender equality and women's empowerment, with a focus on fostering positive change in Pakistan.

The event was held at Islamabad Model school I-10/4, bringing together students, faculty, and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the School's Principal, Ms. Fatima Mobeen, highlighted the importance of empowering women

in society.

She introduced distinguished guests and the team of Institute Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri Helena Iqbal, Ms Esin Gulsen

and Dr.Sultan Azam Temuri former Inspector General of Police and CEO of Institute.

She also shed light on the global perspective on women's empowerment, emphasizing key principles advocated by the United Nations, such as gender equality, gender mainstreaming, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She also informed that Goal 5 of the agenda specifically focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all

women and girls, with targets ranging from the end of discrimination and violence to equal participation in leadership

and decision-making.

The event also addressed the current state of gender equality in Pakistan, revealing alarming statistics from the

World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2023.

Pakistan ranked 142nd out of 146 countries, with significant disparities in economic participation and educational attainment.

The need for urgent action to address the underutilization of female human resources was emphasized.

A notable segment of the event highlighted the gender strategy in the police force, advocating for increased female representation, visibility, capacity building, conducive living and working environments, and female networking.

The 2 Es Strategy and Approach – Education and Economic Participation – were emphasized as essential elements in empowering women. Success principles and practical steps were shared, encouraging women to focus on vision, passion, discipline, and conscience.

The event outlined practical steps such as counselling and mentorship programs, scholarship initiatives, and vocational training opportunities to empower women in various fields.

Ms. Helena Inspector Pakistan's first highest rank former police officer currently Law enforcement and Gender Specialist at IG-SI , in her address, underscored the importance of education and personal development for women, urging them to believe in themselves and remain focused on their goals.

She emphasized IG-SI's commitment to supporting women and encouraged them to persevere in the face of challenges.

In conclusion, the event resonated with a message of hope and resilience.

Attendees were reminded that despite challenges, Pakistan has the potential for positive change.

Ms. Helena expressed solidarity and reiterated IG-SI's commitment to supporting women on their journey towards empowerment.

