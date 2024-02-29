Open Menu

IGP Sindh Attends Passing-out Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 10:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, graced the 121st passing-out ceremony of recruits' course at the Shahid Hayat Police Training Center.

As a special guest, he extended congratulations to 905 passed out personnel for successfully completing their training phases. Acknowledging the relentless efforts of instructors and staff, he underscored their pivotal role in shaping the officers' professionalism.

Addressing the gathering, IGP Sindh highlighted the significance of the police force in ensuring societal security and urged the newly trained personnel to uphold their commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and dignity.

He commended the dedication of the passing-out cadets and instilled in them a sense of responsibility towards their oath.

Notable attendees included CPLC Chief Zubair Habib, senior officials from Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao. The event also witnessed the recognition of outstanding performers in martial arts among the officers, as certificates of commendation were distributed to deserving individuals.

