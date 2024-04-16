IHC Dismisses Bushra Bibi’s Plea For Shifting To Adaila Jail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed Bushra Bibi's plea to shift her from Banigala to the Adiala Jail due to non follow-up by the defence counsel.
Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib, who heard Bushra Bibi's plea, asked about the absence of defence counsel, observing that the court had already announced it would formally declare the decision after today’s hearing.
Expressing displeasure over the absence of the defence lawyer, he warned the petitioner to avoid politicking. Bushra Bibi would have been shifted to the Adaila Jail if the defence had won the case.
Defence counsel Usman Riaz Gill, who arrived at the court room after the application had been dismissed, informed the court that he had got delayed due to police pickets.
The court responded that the defence could request reinstatement of the application.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive cleanliness week to start soon: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Ambassador calls on Defence minister3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt withdraws protocol officers of former CM's3 minutes ago
-
IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings13 minutes ago
-
CM reviews K-IV augmentation works13 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates13 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates13 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths two fake beverage units13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of MCL regulation wing23 minutes ago
-
CM directs Irrigation, Agri depts to introduce low delta high yield crops23 minutes ago
-
Three held with drugs23 minutes ago
-
IG Police visits scene of killing laborers in Nushki to ensure protection of people23 minutes ago