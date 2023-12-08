IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued its written order regarding hearing of Bushra Bibi’s case pertaining to the investigation of audiotape leak.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar, in his order, summoned the directors general law of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority and Pakistan Telecom Authority on next date of hearing to answer into the matter.

The court also instructed the intelligence agency to conduct an investigation for identification of the responsible of audio leak.

It also directed the PEMRA director general to appear before it along with the media code of conduct and clarify that how personal conversation could be released on the national media. The court instructed the PTA to use all technological resources to trace that which account firstly uploaded the audiotape.

The court asked the respondents to submit their reports within ten days.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till December 20.