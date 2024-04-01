IHC Orders To Release Fawad Chaudhry
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 08:04 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and ordered for his release in a case pertaining to allotment of land near Jehlum
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and ordered for his release in a case pertaining to allotment of land near Jehlum.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Fawad in aforesaid matter.
At the outset of hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with NAB prosecutor on his statement and said that how a matter of Rs5 million bribe falls in jurisdiction of NAB.
He questioned that what were the main proofs with the NAB against the accused?
Justice Farooq said that the anti-graft watchdog first arrested the accused and then wrote to the concern institutions to seek evidence.
Earlier, NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the case was at the inquiry stage and his department has written to the relevant institutions. He said that the prosecution has a witness who claimed that the former minister has taken bribe worth Rs5 millions in matter of land allotment.
Recent Stories
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown
43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order
FBR issues all sale tax refund claims
SSP Sukkur conducts open court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack16 seconds ago
-
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan18 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur19 seconds ago
-
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC attestation21 seconds ago
-
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan4 minutes ago
-
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid4 minutes ago
-
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed4 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment motion submission4 minutes ago
-
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown3 seconds ago
-
43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order4 seconds ago
-
SSP Sukkur conducts open court7 seconds ago
-
Thieves steal three transformers9 seconds ago