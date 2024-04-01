Open Menu

IHC Orders To Release Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 08:04 PM

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and ordered for his release in a case pertaining to allotment of land near Jehlum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and ordered for his release in a case pertaining to allotment of land near Jehlum.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Fawad in aforesaid matter.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with NAB prosecutor on his statement and said that how a matter of Rs5 million bribe falls in jurisdiction of NAB.

He questioned that what were the main proofs with the NAB against the accused?

Justice Farooq said that the anti-graft watchdog first arrested the accused and then wrote to the concern institutions to seek evidence.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the case was at the inquiry stage and his department has written to the relevant institutions. He said that the prosecution has a witness who claimed that the former minister has taken bribe worth Rs5 millions in matter of land allotment.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Accountability Bureau Islamabad High Court Post Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims ..

Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack

16 seconds ago
 Eid preparations peak with commencement of last as ..

Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan

18 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khai ..

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur

19 seconds ago
 Baluchistan Board offers free online verification ..

Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..

21 seconds ago
 AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to p ..

AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wal ..

More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid

4 minutes ago
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed

“Salam Sanitation” Day observed

4 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prese ..

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..

4 minutes ago
 23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown

23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown

3 seconds ago
 43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s or ..

43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order

4 seconds ago
 FBR issues all sale tax refund claims

FBR issues all sale tax refund claims

6 seconds ago
 SSP Sukkur conducts open court

SSP Sukkur conducts open court

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan