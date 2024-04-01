IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and ordered for his release in a case pertaining to allotment of land near Jehlum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and ordered for his release in a case pertaining to allotment of land near Jehlum.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Fawad in aforesaid matter.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with NAB prosecutor on his statement and said that how a matter of Rs5 million bribe falls in jurisdiction of NAB.

He questioned that what were the main proofs with the NAB against the accused?

Justice Farooq said that the anti-graft watchdog first arrested the accused and then wrote to the concern institutions to seek evidence.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the case was at the inquiry stage and his department has written to the relevant institutions. He said that the prosecution has a witness who claimed that the former minister has taken bribe worth Rs5 millions in matter of land allotment.