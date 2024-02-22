Open Menu

IHC Rejects DC ICT's Request For Immediate Relief

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon for immediate relief in an ICA seeking permission to travel abroad to perform Umrah

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Monday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the intra court appeal (ICA) of Nawaz Memon against his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the single member bench.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that arrest warrants becomes ineffective after the DC appeared before the court in person.

Irfan Memon said that there were three things in the order of single member bench. Firstly, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued, secondly he was served show-cause notice on non-appearance and third, he was not permitted to travel abroad for Umrah.

The chief justice remarked that first the court would hear the matter pertaining to the maintainability of the ICA.

He noted that IHC and SC have already terminated a similar appeal of the petitioner.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that the IHC has reserved its verdict on a show-cause notice after completing the proceedings. He said that now, they have challenged the second show-cause notice.

The lawyer said that his client wanted to go Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with family. They presented the airline tickets before the bench as well, he said.

Justice Jahangiri asked the lawyer to point out a decision where the appeal was accepted before the final judgment in the case. He said that the petitioner didn’t attach the order of IHC and SC, adding that it was a misconduct. The lawyer said that he would present the legal reference on next hearing. He prayed the court to allow his client to travel abroad for temporarily. The court said that the petitioner could have filed the application before the relevant bench.

More Stories From Pakistan