IHC Reserves Verdict On Bail Plea Of PTI Founder
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 10:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reference pertaining to the scam of 190 million pound.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the post arrest bail petition of the accused.
During the course of proceeding, NAB’s Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that trial court has testified a total of 39 witnesses out of 59. Now the court would record eight more witnesses as ten have been removed from the list.
The lawyer said that this amount should have been shifted to the account of Government of Pakistan.
The prosecutor said that the confidentiality deed was a big fraud. He said that trial has reached to the final stage where the court should give direction for early conclusion of the trial instead of granting bail.
Defense lawyer Latif Khosa Advocate said that every act of Shehzad Akbar shouldn’t be added in the account of PTI founder. The NAB witness has admitted that the signature of PTI founder was not found anywhere and no money was transferred in his or his spouse account, he said. After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict.
