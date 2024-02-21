IHC Sends Plea Pertaining To NA-163 Polls Results To ECP
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the success notification of Ijaz ul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar and ordered to conclude the proceedings early
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the success notification of Ijaz ul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar and ordered to conclude the proceedings early.
A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra-court appeal moved by independent candidate Shaukat Basra in the constituency.
The petitioner adopted the stance that the ECP had issued a stay order against his application on February 13, but later on it issued the success notification.
The court adjourned the case with above instructions.
