IHC sends plea pertaining to NA-163 polls results to ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the success notification of Ijaz ul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar and ordered to conclude the proceedings early.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra-court appeal moved by independent candidate Shaukat Basra in the constituency.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the ECP had issued a stay order against his application on February 13, but later on it issued the success notification.

The court adjourned the case with above instructions.