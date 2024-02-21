Open Menu

IHC Sends Plea Pertaining To NA-163 Polls Results To ECP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

IHC sends plea pertaining to NA-163 polls results to ECP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the success notification of Ijaz ul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar and ordered to conclude the proceedings early

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent the matter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the success notification of Ijaz ul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar and ordered to conclude the proceedings early.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra-court appeal moved by independent candidate Shaukat Basra in the constituency.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the ECP had issued a stay order against his application on February 13, but later on it issued the success notification.

The court adjourned the case with above instructions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Basra Bahawalnagar February Islamabad High Court From Court NA-163

Recent Stories

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

6 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

6 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

10 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

6 minutes ago
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

4 minutes ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

4 minutes ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

4 minutes ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

4 minutes ago
 UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; ..

UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'

4 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sam ..

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan