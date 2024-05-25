IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest Against Detention Of PDP Workers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the detention of her party workers and polling agents by police ahead of the sixth phase of Indian parliamentary elections in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the sit-in protest, which was held outside the Bijbehara police station in the district, saw PDP supporters raising slogans against the IIOJK administration and demanding an end to the harassment of party workers and their immediate release. The protesters also blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Bijbehara area.
Reportedly, as the crowd grew at the protest site, Indian police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, injuring many of them.
Recent Stories
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Asif Ali promoted as Director Agriculture10 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in rains10 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 2,271 gamblers10 minutes ago
-
Rs.864.4 million fine imposed on 8,378 power pilferers10 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana launchs anti-encroachment drive20 minutes ago
-
USKT hosts English language test29 minutes ago
-
Four killed in Deherki road mishap30 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Iranian Embassy to condole Iranian President martyrdom30 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador hands over 20 "Motorized Electric Wheelchairs" to Darul Sukun30 minutes ago
-
KP budget jugglery of words, PML-N Govt puts country back on track of development: Muqam40 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt establishes Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department at LGH40 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest thief, recover valuables, cash money40 minutes ago