IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti stages protest against detention of PDP workers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the detention of her party workers and polling agents by police ahead of the sixth phase of Indian parliamentary elections in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the sit-in protest, which was held outside the Bijbehara police station in the district, saw PDP supporters raising slogans against the IIOJK administration and demanding an end to the harassment of party workers and their immediate release. The protesters also blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the Bijbehara area.

Reportedly, as the crowd grew at the protest site, Indian police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, injuring many of them.