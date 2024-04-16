IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been named as one of the world’s top universities and placed among 51-100 in the subjects of Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies and is placed at 351-400 in Mathematics across the world in the latest 2024 edition by the world’s top most university rankings agency QS (Quacquarelli Symonds).

In addition, for the first time the university is placed in Physics at 601-640 across the world in the latest edition by the world’s top most university rankings agency QS.

Earlier, IIUI was ranked 249th in QS Asia University Rankings 2024 as well as IIUI was placed at 49th position in QS Southern Asia University Rankings 2024 by QS.

IIUI Rector, Dr Samina Malik and President, Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi while expressing gratitude for the achievement congratulated the academic and administrative staff of the institution and hoped that they would remain committed to the university in the future by continuing their hard work so that the institution gets the top slot in all world rankings in the future. They specially appreciated the hard work of Director Quality Assurance Department (QAD) and his team.

The recent positive results generated by IIUI are outcome of continued reforms and initiatives introduced by the university management that includes preparation of university’s new strategic plan that also helped in gleaning exact view of the university accomplishments on scientific basis.

The university leadership believes that upcoming ranking will be much positive as new reforms and initiatives have entered into the advanced stages through various steps taken such as implementation of the university’s strategic plan.

The university leadership has also lauded the efforts of all relevant quarters including Departments from the Faculty of

Usul uddin, Mathematics and Physics as well as other faculty members and research scholars publishing in cross-cut/overlapping areas from IRI, Dawah academy, Faculty of Shariah & Law, Faculty of Arabic, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Engineering and CAEPE contributing towards the Research citation per paper, H-index and International research network by broad faculty area.

Director Quality Assurance Department Dr Rehmat Ellahi has vowed that in the supervision of the varsity leaderships, the efforts with the help of the varsity researchers and the departments will continue to bring IIUI further high in international rankings.