Independent Candidate Asif Majeed wins PP-262 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Asif Majeed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-262, Rahim Yar Khan-VIII by securing 54,786 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Umar Jaffar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 25,200 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.09%.