Independent Candidate Faisal Jamil wins PP-259 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Faisal Jamil has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-259, Rahim Yar Khan-V by securing 53,018 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Mian Shafi Muhammad, an independent candidate who bagged 20,824 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.93%.