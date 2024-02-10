Independent Candidate Jam Amanullah wins PP-261 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Jam Amanullah has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-261, Rahim Yar Khan-VII by securing 42,429 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoom Muhammad Irtaza of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) who bagged 23,637 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.49%.