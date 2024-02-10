Open Menu

Independent Candidate Rana Abdul Manan Wins PP-272 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Independent Candidate Rana Abdul Manan wins PP-272 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Rana Abdul Manan Sajid has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-272, Muzaffargarh-V by securing 33,453 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 29,934 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.91%.

