Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-260 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Saima Kanwal has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-260, Rahim Yar Khan-VI by securing 54,980 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, an independent candidate who bagged 20,824 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.05%.