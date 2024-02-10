Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal Wins PP-260 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Saima Kanwal has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-260, Rahim Yar Khan-VI by securing 54,980 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, an independent candidate who bagged 20,824 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.05%.
