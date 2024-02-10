Open Menu

Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal Wins PP-263 Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Independent Candidate Saima Kanwal wins PP-263 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Muhammad Naeem has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-263, Rahim Yar Khan-IX by securing 61,401 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 46,220 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.91%.

