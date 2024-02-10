Independent Candidate Sajjad Ahmad wins PP-265 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate, Sajjad Ahmad has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-265, Rahim Yar Khan-XI by securing 42,017 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq Anwar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 42,017 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.94%.