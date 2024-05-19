- Home
- Pakistan
- India victimizing illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders for their political ideology
India Victimizing Illegally Detained Kashmiri Hurriyat Leaders For Their Political Ideology
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) India is victimizing illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists for their political ideology.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, lamented that the Modi regime was persecuting Hurriyat leaders for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.
It said, "Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists have been illegally arrested by India over malicious and fabricated charges and is subjecting them to vengeance for challenging its illegal hold of Kashmir.
"
The report said, "The Indian government is behaving in a cruel way towards incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and other political prisoners."
It deplored that the Modi regime was invoking draconian laws to detain Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists and were being subjected to torment with the sole purpose of defeating freedom struggle.
The report said that the morale of the people of the occupied territory was high and they would continue their struggle for freedom from India till taking it to its logical conclusion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cattle farmers sensitized to protect animals against blistering heat-wave6 minutes ago
-
No compromise on provision of best quality facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year's hajj: ..6 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, husband injured in road accident46 minutes ago
-
Brother allegedly kills sister for honour56 minutes ago
-
APHC pays tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Khwaja Ghani Lon & Hawal martyrs56 minutes ago
-
By-Elections NA 148: Polling process begins3 hours ago
-
Analyst stresses Federal-Provincial Cooperation for economic growth12 hours ago
-
Flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan lands at Lahore airport12 hours ago
-
Senator Siddiqui dispels Economy and Political crisis Myths12 hours ago
-
PM's Directive to widen Tax Base, Not Rates: Rana Ihsaan12 hours ago
-
Authorities again bar Mirwaiz from attending program regarding his father’s anniversary in Srinaga ..12 hours ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore13 hours ago