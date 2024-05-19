Open Menu

India Victimizing Illegally Detained Kashmiri Hurriyat Leaders For Their Political Ideology

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) India is victimizing illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists for their political ideology.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, lamented that the Modi regime was persecuting Hurriyat leaders for opposing India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

It said, "Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists have been illegally arrested by India over malicious and fabricated charges and is subjecting them to vengeance for challenging its illegal hold of Kashmir.

"

The report said, "The Indian government is behaving in a cruel way towards incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and other political prisoners."

It deplored that the Modi regime was invoking draconian laws to detain Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists and were being subjected to torment with the sole purpose of defeating freedom struggle.

The report said that the morale of the people of the occupied territory was high and they would continue their struggle for freedom from India till taking it to its logical conclusion.

