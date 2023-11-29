Integrity Icons 2023 on December 6

The date for Pakistan’s most awaited awards for civil servants has been announced as “Integrity Icons” will be crowned here on December 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The date for Pakistan’s most awaited awards for civil servants has been announced as “Integrity Icons” will be crowned here on December 6.

This was disclosed by Fayyaz Yasin, Country Director of Accountability Lab Pakistan here at his office, a news release said.

Yasin said that Integrity Icon has become one of Pakistan’s most prestigious awards due to its unique idea of naming and faming people for their honest services.

This is to be mentioned here that Integrity Icon is the leading global campaign to recognize and inspire upstanding government officials. This campaign is unique in its nature as it is focused on looking for honest government officials and admiring them.

Fayyaz Yasin said that the 'Integrity Icon' campaign in Pakistan has completed seven successful years and its 8th edition will be held on 6th December here in Islamabad.

He said that voting for the most honest government official is in its final stages and we will disclose the Names of 5 winners in a ceremony on the given date.

He said that we are happy to mention here that the number of nominations is increasing every year which is a healthy competition in our public sector.

Integrity Icon is a citizen-run movement to identify and celebrate upstanding government officials. Originating in Nepal in 2014, Integrity Icon has since evolved into a global movement in ten countries: Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Liberia, South Africa, Mexico and the United States. In each country, local Accountability Lab teams run a nation-wide campaign to identify and encourage civil servants who demonstrate exemplary integrity in their work. Officials are nominated by and voted upon by the public at-large, with the annual campaign culminating in an award ceremony to celebrate the finalists. The Lab then works with the winners to push for integrity within government.

In Pakistan, Integrity Icon ran for the eighth time this year, with hundreds of nominations received from across the country. Integrity Icon 2023 is being run by Accountability Lab Pakistan.

Accountability Lab Pakistan (www.accountabilitylab.org) is building a new generation of active citizens and responsible leaders across Pakistan. The Lab develops creative campaigns, runs a highly competitive accountability incubator for young civil society change-makers, and develops new approaches to citizen feedback in Pakistan.