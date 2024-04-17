Inter-collegiate Girls Volleyball, Squash Tournaments Held
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha Intercollegiate girls volleyball and squash tournaments were held here on Wednesday.
According to details, the squash final match was played between Punjab Girls College and Superior Girls College, which was won by the latter.
Similarly, in the final match of Intercollegiate Girls Volleyball, the Punjab Girls Colleges team secured the first position by defeating the Superior Girls College team.
The chief guest of the tournament, Director Sports Education Board Roshan Zameer said that the BISE Sargodha was making all-out efforts to promote sports in educational institutions.
Later, the chief guest awarded prizes among players of the winning teams.
