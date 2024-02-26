Interim CM approves Rs10m annual grant to Special Olympics Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has approved a grant of Rs10 million annually for the next 5 years to support and expand the Healthy Athletes Program of Special Olympics Pakistan.

The Special Olympics Pakistan is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with an intellect which actively helps in promoting physical and mental well-being through the Healthy Athletes Program, a communique said.