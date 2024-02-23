International Conference On Advances In Civil, Environmental Engineering Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 11:42 PM
The third International Conference on Advances in Civil and Environmental Engineering (ICACEE-2024) concluded here at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Taxila on Friday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The third International Conference on Advances in Civil and Environmental Engineering (ICACEE-2024) concluded here at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Taxila on Friday. Different international scholars and researchers from nine countries, including the USA, Japan, France, Germany, Greece, the UK, KSA, UAE, and China, participated in the conference, which aimed to bring together a multi-disciplinary group of highly cited researchers and engineers from all over the world to present and exchange breakthrough ideas related to civil and environmental engineering.
Brigadier Dr Waseem Khaliq, Director General, of the National Institute of Transportation, was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. In his address, Mr Khaliq highlighted the necessity of such interpretational conferences and urged young scholars to gain knowledge and learn research methodology. He congratulated the university administration for the successful conduct of the international conference and the receipt of 145 research articles from all over the globe.
Prof Dr Qaiser uz Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor, UET, Taxila, highlighted the key features of the conference and briefed about the achievements of the university, including the improvement of the university ranking as per the rating measured by Time Higher education (THE) 2024, wherein the university stood first among the engineering and technology universities of Pakistan.
Mr Qaisar added that ICACEE-2024 shares an insight into recent research and cutting-edge technologies, which gained immense interest with the colossal and exuberant presence of brilliant researchers, delegates, and talented student communities. Several members from national and international organizations are part of the technical committee for ICACEE-2024. In the end, shields and souvenirs were presented to the chief guest, guests of honour, and various members of the organizing committee.
