Open Menu

International Museum Day Observed In The Taxila Museum

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

International Museum Day observed in the Taxila Museum

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, International Museum Day was observed in Taxila Museum on Saturday.

The museum opened its doors for free to all visitors, providing an opportunity for everyone to explore its extensive collection without any admission fee. In addition to free entry, the museum organised complimentary guided tours, where knowledgeable guides shared insights and stories about the artefacts and exhibits, enriching the visitors' experience.

The event attracted a diverse crowd, including families, students, and history enthusiasts, who enjoyed the chance to learn more about the ancient city of Taxila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its archaeological significance.

The museum's exhibits include an impressive array of Gandhara art, ancient coins, jewellery, and other relics that depict the region's rich cultural and historical heritage.

Special activities for children, interactive sessions, and educational workshops were also part of the day's events, making it a fun and informative day for visitors of all ages. The celebration aimed to raise awareness about the importance of museums in preserving cultural heritage and to encourage more people to engage with their local museums.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

World Tours Taxila Event All

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2 hours ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

2 hours ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

2 hours ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

3 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

4 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

4 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

6 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

7 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan