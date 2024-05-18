International Museum Day Observed In The Taxila Museum
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Like other parts of the country, International Museum Day was observed in Taxila Museum on Saturday.
The museum opened its doors for free to all visitors, providing an opportunity for everyone to explore its extensive collection without any admission fee. In addition to free entry, the museum organised complimentary guided tours, where knowledgeable guides shared insights and stories about the artefacts and exhibits, enriching the visitors' experience.
The event attracted a diverse crowd, including families, students, and history enthusiasts, who enjoyed the chance to learn more about the ancient city of Taxila, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its archaeological significance.
The museum's exhibits include an impressive array of Gandhara art, ancient coins, jewellery, and other relics that depict the region's rich cultural and historical heritage.
Special activities for children, interactive sessions, and educational workshops were also part of the day's events, making it a fun and informative day for visitors of all ages. The celebration aimed to raise awareness about the importance of museums in preserving cultural heritage and to encourage more people to engage with their local museums.
APP/ajq/378
