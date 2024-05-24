IPRI, OGDCL Enter In Collaboration
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday entered into a collaboration with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), wherein the latter came up with an Endowment of Economic Security Chair
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday entered into a collaboration with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), wherein the latter came up with an Endowment of Economic Security Chair.
The kick-off ceremony was attended by Chairman Board of OGDCL Zafar Masood and CEO Bank of Punjab Ahmed Hayat Lak, CEO/Director OGDCL, and senior officials of the industry, said a press release issued here.
President IPRI, Dr Raza Muhammad and Dr Aneel Salman, Chair Economic Security IPRI, presented their welcome remarks and apprised the delegates of their think tank’s profile, and how it has made inroads in the world of research.
The Endowment of Economic Security Chair at IPRI is for a period of three years, and it will be known as ‘IPRI-OGDCL Chair.’ This collaboration is a classic example of interaction between the corporate sector and academia.
The research portfolio will be spread over the themes of Circular Economy and Green Entrepreneurship in Pakistan, De-carbonization of Oil and Gas value chains, Environmental Social Governance, New Age of Corporate Governance in Pakistan, Economic Viability of Renewable Energy Alternatives in Oil-Dependent Economies, Economic Implications of Shale Gas Development, and Exploration & Production (EP), Climate Change, Inflationary trends and mining.
The role of OGDCL in terms of green financing was also underscored and the appropriate use of Artificial Intelligence was highlighted.
The need for a regulatory body was stressed for OGDCL, so that it can attract formidable investments.
Coming up with detailed and issue-based research was flagged in order to help the society transform itself, accordingly.
Last but not least, recrafting a new index on inflation was stressed so that all tangible variables are incorporated for a realistic outcome.
Recent Stories
Armenia returns four border villages to Azerbaijan
SUPER AWARDS by TECNO ARE HERE AND WE CANNOT CONTAIN OUR EXCITEMENT!!!!!
There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford i ..
Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad
Punjab ombudsman disbursed Rs.13.4 million outstanding dues
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hails International Court's ruling on Pal ..
PTI's unjust protests against secretariat actions baseless: PML-N
Barcelona sack coach Xavi after trophyless season
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford it.Khawaja Rameez Has ..38 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman disbursed Rs.13.4 million outstanding dues36 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hails International Court's ruling on Palestine36 minutes ago
-
PTI's unjust protests against secretariat actions baseless: PML-N36 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told1 hour ago
-
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor1 hour ago
-
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health crises1 hour ago
-
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme1 hour ago
-
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health1 hour ago
-
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock1 hour ago
-
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago
-
Dr Khalid meets Malala1 hour ago