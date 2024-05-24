IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration

Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday entered into a collaboration with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), wherein the latter came up with an Endowment of Economic Security Chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday entered into a collaboration with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), wherein the latter came up with an Endowment of Economic Security Chair.

The kick-off ceremony was attended by Chairman Board of OGDCL Zafar Masood and CEO Bank of Punjab Ahmed Hayat Lak, CEO/Director OGDCL, and senior officials of the industry, said a press release issued here.

President IPRI, Dr Raza Muhammad and Dr Aneel Salman, Chair Economic Security IPRI, presented their welcome remarks and apprised the delegates of their think tank’s profile, and how it has made inroads in the world of research.

The Endowment of Economic Security Chair at IPRI is for a period of three years, and it will be known as ‘IPRI-OGDCL Chair.’ This collaboration is a classic example of interaction between the corporate sector and academia.

The research portfolio will be spread over the themes of Circular Economy and Green Entrepreneurship in Pakistan, De-carbonization of Oil and Gas value chains, Environmental Social Governance, New Age of Corporate Governance in Pakistan, Economic Viability of Renewable Energy Alternatives in Oil-Dependent Economies, Economic Implications of Shale Gas Development, and Exploration & Production (EP), Climate Change, Inflationary trends and mining.

The role of OGDCL in terms of green financing was also underscored and the appropriate use of Artificial Intelligence was highlighted.

The need for a regulatory body was stressed for OGDCL, so that it can attract formidable investments.

Coming up with detailed and issue-based research was flagged in order to help the society transform itself, accordingly.

Last but not least, recrafting a new index on inflation was stressed so that all tangible variables are incorporated for a realistic outcome.