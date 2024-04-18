Open Menu

Iran-Pakistan Ties Strengthen Amid Economic And Regional Cooperation: Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday said that the strides made in enhancing economic, commercial, and cultural ties between the two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday said that the strides made in enhancing economic, commercial, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed optimism about furthering bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Ambassador Moghadam said that although Pakistan-Iran relations have seen improvement in recent years, there remains significant untapped potential for deeper collaboration.

He underscored the need to elevate the trade volume between the two countries from the current $2.8 billion to a target range of $10 to $25 billion.

Proposing the conversion of the Pakistan-Iran border into a commercial gateway, Ambassador Moghadam suggested expanding border markets and opening new crossing points to facilitate trade.

Anticipating the upcoming visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, he expressed hope that it would pave the way for overcoming obstacles hindering bilateral relations.

Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project held mutual benefits for both countries, he said, adding that he was hopeful that ongoing negotiations would bring positive results towards the completion of the project.

He lauded Pakistan's vocal denouncement of the recent attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, viewing it as a tangible expression of solidarity between the two nations.

For addressing Palestine issue, he stressed the collective responsibility of the Muslim Ummah.

He urged the Muslim-majority countries to actively contribute towards resolving the longstanding plight of the Palestinian people.

More Stories From Pakistan