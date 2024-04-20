Iranian Ambassador discusses details of President’s visit with Mohsin Naqvi

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Saturday met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his office to discuss arrangements for the Iranian president’s upcoming official visit to Pakistan. The meeting discussed the details of the visit of the President of Iran along with the details of proposed agreements which would be discussed during the visit.

The Iranian Ambassador congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of interior minister and appreciated his performance as caretaker chief minister of Punjab. “You completed public projects at an extraordinary speed during your tenure as Chief Minister,” said the Iranian ambassador.

The minister termed the Iranian President’s visit very important, in the context of the regional situation and said that the visit would be a milestone in the development of bilateral relations. “We have to work together to solve the menace of terrorism and other challenges” said Mohsin Naqvi adding that Pakistan-Iran relations span over decades and Pakistan values brotherly relations with Iran.

He said that there is a need to promote cooperation for lasting peace and stability in the region.