Iranian Ambassador Discusses Details Of President’s Visit With Mohsin Naqvi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:52 PM
The minister terms the Iranian President’s visit very important, in the context of the regional situation and said that the visit would be a milestone in the development of bilateral relations.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Saturday met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his office to discuss arrangements for the Iranian president’s upcoming official visit to Pakistan. The meeting discussed the details of the visit of the President of Iran along with the details of proposed agreements which would be discussed during the visit.
The Iranian Ambassador congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on assuming the post of interior minister and appreciated his performance as caretaker chief minister of Punjab. “You completed public projects at an extraordinary speed during your tenure as Chief Minister,” said the Iranian ambassador.
The minister termed the Iranian President’s visit very important, in the context of the regional situation and said that the visit would be a milestone in the development of bilateral relations. “We have to work together to solve the menace of terrorism and other challenges” said Mohsin Naqvi adding that Pakistan-Iran relations span over decades and Pakistan values brotherly relations with Iran.
He said that there is a need to promote cooperation for lasting peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged lin ..
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice
Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..
Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged links with missile prog ..15 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring peaceful environment for public to exercise their right to vote17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes stock of by-election preparations17 minutes ago
-
Body found from drain27 minutes ago
-
DPO hears cops appeals27 minutes ago
-
PMA remains cradle of leadership, center of excellence for cadets joining Army's premier institution ..27 minutes ago
-
PO arrested through Interpol27 minutes ago
-
Nine shopkeepers held, 17 booked for profiteering27 minutes ago
-
Cotton to be sown on 4m acres in Punjab: Iftikhar Sahu37 minutes ago
-
SP pays surprise visit to polling stations in Kohat37 minutes ago
-
Minister monitors implementation of revised prices of roti, naan37 minutes ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice40 minutes ago