Islamabad Capital Police Establishes Central Complaint Cell

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed to establish a Central Complaint Cell for registering and addressing citizens' complaints.

A public relations officer on Monday said that the new procedure also applies to the inclusion of complaints and applications related to citizens' complaints and cases. The central complaints cell will record all complaints and applications to ensure prompt action.

The requests at any level, office, or 1715 will be centrally recorded for timely and efficient handling.

Legal action will be taken on requests with the same address at different offices.

This initiative aims to enhance efficiency by consolidating all complaints and requests centrally and to prevent wastage of police time due to unnecessary requests and complaints.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious individuals or emergencies to their respective police stations, emergency helpline "Pucar-15," or at "ICT-15" app.

