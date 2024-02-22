Jail Admin Submits Answer In Bushra Bibi's Plea
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The jail administration on Thursday submitted its comments to Islamabad High Court (IHC), in a case seeking shifting of Bushra Bibi to Adiala jail.
The report said that Bushra Bibi couldn’t be shifted to the Adiala Jail due to security reasons. The jail which has low capacity of prisoners already housed 250 women.
During hearing, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant some time for submission of written comments by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case till next two weeks.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.
It may be mentioned here that the petitioner has challenged the declaring of Banigala as sub-jail and prayed the court to issue directives for her shifting to Adiala Jail.
Meanwhile, another bench to the same court removed objections against the petitions seeking medical examination of Bushra Bibi.
Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz would take up the case for hearing tomorrow. The petitioner prayed the court in the plea to grant approval to her family doctor for her medical check-up.
