JKDFP Urges World To Facilitate Kashmir Settlement To End Cycle Of Rights' Violations In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has expressed its concern over the continued detention of Kashmiri leaders, human rights defenders, and journalists by the India’s Hindutva regime in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKDFP spokesman, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, in a statement issued in Srinagar called on the international community to intervene and help resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute. He also urged international human rights organizations to take note of the ongoing human rights violations in the territory.

Iqbal said that Indian troops are operating under draconian laws and have unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir.

He maintained that Indian troops were harassing and humiliating innocent people during cordon and search operations.

The JKDFP spokesman went on to add that Indian secret agencies are forcing Kashmiri people to support the BJP government in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the families of Hurriyat leaders are being terrorized by the occupation authorities through many tactics including attaching their houses and properties.

Iqbal said that these tactics will not deter Kashmiri resistance leaders from pursuing their freedom cause. He added that the Kashmiri people have made unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom and will continue to resist Indian occupation.

