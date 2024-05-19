JKNF Pays Homage To Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, Others
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front on Sunday paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone, and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary.
In a statement issued here, JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani, while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both leaders, said that the duo played a significant role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.
The Kashmiri people, he said, was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of freedom and the restoration of national identity.
The spokesman, while reiterating the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end, said the world must not turn its eyes away from the Kashmir issue and the people's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed to them by no less authority than the United Nations.
Appreciating the steadfastness and resilience of the Kashmiri nation, especially the youth who continue to sacrifice their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian illegal occupation, the JKNF spokesman said that Kashmiris have time and again expressed their indignation against India's destructive and dodgy role and its belligerent occupation of their motherland.
He further added that the election drama being staged in the restive region in the presence of over 900,000 military and paramilitary troops has exposed the Indian government's normalcy narrative in Kashmir.
Kashmiris, he said, have rejected these fraudulent and sham elections, which the government of India had used as a tool to hoodwink the global community.
APP/ahr/378
