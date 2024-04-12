Joint Inquiry By Security, Police Officials Launched To Probe Bahawalnagar Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 11:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A joint inquiry comprising security and police officials would be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility to ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of authority in Bahawalnagar incident.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday, an unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities.
However, despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary's surprise visit to THQ Hospital Murree, reviewed health facilities15 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Wah Cantt2 hours ago
-
Balochistan govt clarifies it's position on missing persons2 hours ago
-
2 friends found dead in house2 hours ago
-
Administration banns polythene bags in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Chairman JUI (Sami) urges world to help resolve oppressed Palestinian issue2 hours ago
-
Stakeholders urged to prioritize rights of street children in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits South, East districts to assess performance of sanitation staff during Eid2 hours ago
-
Faryal Talpur condoles death of Abid Khan Sundarani's wife3 hours ago
-
People visit Mausoleum of Bhutto Family’s martyrs on Eid’s 3rd day3 hours ago
-
Fun, excursions, feasts continued on 3rd day of Eid3 hours ago
-
Six killed, 7 injured in different incidents during Eid holidays3 hours ago