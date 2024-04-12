Joint inquiry by security, police officials launched to probe Bahawalnagar incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A joint inquiry comprising security and police officials would be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility to ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of authority in Bahawalnagar incident.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday, an unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities.

However, despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments.