Joint opposition in KP rejects provincial budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly has rejected provincial budget and termed it misleading and puzzle of number that lacks ground realities.

Talking to media on KP Assembly premises, opposition leaders said that provincial budget is against expectations of people and devoid facts and figures.

They said that government is unaware of the required procedure and policy to run the province keeping in view expectations of the people. Opposition said that provincial government has failed to fulfill its pledges and promises made to people of KP during elections.

Criticizing provincial government for distorting facts, Opposition members said that subsidy allocated for BRT and supplementary budget of Rs. 300 billion was presented to hide corruption.

Joint opposition said that finance minister is without aby resources to get money and added that it is astonishing that allocations have been made to programs that are useless and lacks any utility.

