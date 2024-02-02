Open Menu

JUI Striving Hard To Implement Better System To Achieve Speedy Progress In Pakistan: Shahwani

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM

JUI striving hard to implement better system to achieve speedy progress in Pakistan: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate from Balochistan constituency PB-46, Sardar Ahmed Khan Shahwani on Thursday said that his party was struggling hard to implement a better system to achieve speedy progress in the province of Pakistan.

Practising Islamic values, and following the system of the Quran and Sunnah, we could address many issues being faced by the people, he said.

He urged the general public to vote for JUI candidates on February 8, so that we could bring change in the country.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the election office and addressing corner meetings in connection with the election campaign at Saryab Road.

Sardar Ahmad Khan Shahwani said that leaders and workers of JUI were striving hard to implement a better system in the country. "we believed in serving the public as worship, " he said.

He said that elected representatives of the JUI in the past had served the people without any discrimination.

He said that JUI party was the only political and religious party which has the ability to provide relief to people.

People should make them successful by voting on party symbol "Book" in the upcoming elections, he said.

