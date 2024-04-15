Open Menu

Kashmiri Leader Denounces Indian Rail Project As "Environmental Disaster"

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Kashmiri leader denounces Indian Rail Project as "Environmental Disaster"

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Veteran Kashmiri leader Dr. Mubeen Shah, currently living in exile in Turkey, has slammed India's proposed train project in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a Statement released on Monday, Dr. Mubeen Shah, a former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, terms the project "absolutely useless" and an "environmental disaster" for the people of IIOJK.

"There is no need to have a railway connection to Pahalgam," Shah asserts, highlighting the lack of economic benefits for the region.

"It will only bring hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, turning the area into an environmental disaster and promoting the Hindutva project of Modi."

Shah emphasizes the need for Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination, free from Indian occupation.

He advocates for "value-added tourism" instead of religious pilgrimages, which, according to him, bring little economic benefit to the region.

APP/ahr/378

