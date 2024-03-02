KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIOJK

Brussels-based Chairman of the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned fabricated cases against the prominent Kashmiri leaders Abdul Hameed Lone and Maulana Sarjan Barkati

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Brussels-based Chairman of the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned fabricated cases against the prominent Kashmiri leaders Abdul Hameed Lone and Maulana Sarjan Barkati.

In a statement issued in Brussels that reached and was released to the media here on Saturday, the Chair of the KCEU, Ali Raza Syed, said that these Indian actions are based on totally fake charges. He added that the Indian government uses such cases against the Kashmiris as an instrument to prevent their struggle for the right to self-determination.

It is important to mention that Indian authorities in Illegally Occupied Kashmir have recently registered fake cases against Abdul Hameed Lone, Maulana Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, alias Sarjan Barkati, and his wife.

Chairman KC-EU Ali Raza Syed said that although India wants to create fear among the Kashmiri leaders through such fake charges and other pretexts of state terrorism, the brave Kashmiris will not be afraid of this Indian state terrorism.

The Chair of KC-EU, Al Raza Syed, called upon the international community to stop this systematic targeting of Kashmiri leadership in occupied Kashmir. He also appealed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved peacefully, justly, and according to the wishes of the Kashmiris.

