Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly To Meet Today (Feb 28)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to meet today (Feb 28)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will meet on Wednesday (February 28) at 11 a.m. here at the Assembly hall.

Exercising the powers under Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convened the meeting of the assembly on February 28.

The newly elected members of the house would take the oath and elect the Speaker and deputy speaker of the house beside the leader of the house and the opposition leader.

The assembly secretariat issued invitations to the guests to witness the oath-taking ceremony while limited cards were issued to the media persons.

