KP budget session adjourned till May 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget session adjourned till May 27 after the finance bill for the year 2024-25 was laid in the House on Friday.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati adjourned the proceedings of the house till May 27 after the provincial finance minister presented the supplementary budget 2023-24 for the approval of the house and presented the fiscal budget 2024-25.

APP/adi