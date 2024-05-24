KP Budget Session Adjourned Till May 27
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget session adjourned till May 27 after the finance bill for the year 2024-25 was laid in the House on Friday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget session adjourned till May 27 after the finance bill for the year 2024-25 was laid in the House on Friday.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati adjourned the proceedings of the house till May 27 after the provincial finance minister presented the supplementary budget 2023-24 for the approval of the house and presented the fiscal budget 2024-25.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme
19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed
KP budget 2024-25 at a glance
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari
Dr Khalid meets Malala
Agriculture university’s performance lauded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told22 minutes ago
-
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor22 minutes ago
-
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health crises21 minutes ago
-
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme22 minutes ago
-
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health22 minutes ago
-
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock25 minutes ago
-
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari25 minutes ago
-
Dr Khalid meets Malala25 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university’s performance lauded25 minutes ago
-
Pb govt launches revolutionary project for ideal sanitation25 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects request to suspend PEMRA notification25 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti vows to provide all available facilities to people of Ziarat25 minutes ago