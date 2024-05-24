Open Menu

KP Budget Session Adjourned Till May 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM

KP budget session adjourned till May 27

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget session adjourned till May 27 after the finance bill for the year 2024-25 was laid in the House on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget session adjourned till May 27 after the finance bill for the year 2024-25 was laid in the House on Friday.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati adjourned the proceedings of the house till May 27 after the provincial finance minister presented the supplementary budget 2023-24 for the approval of the house and presented the fiscal budget 2024-25.

APP/adi

