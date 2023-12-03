Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Firing On Bus At Chilas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

KP CM condemns firing on bus at Chilas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah here Sunday condemned the firing incident on a bus at Chilas and condoled with the victims' families.

The Chief Minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home to keep a close vigil on the law and order situation on border areas between KP and Gilgit Baltistan and kept police in high alert positions.

The KP CM assured the GB Government of every possible support.

