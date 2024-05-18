KP Food Authority’s Team Conducts Operations In D.I.Khan
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Deputy Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal food Authority (KPFS&HFA) Wasif Khan on Saturday has reiterated commitment to ensure safe and quality food stuff for the citizens.
He expressed these views while supervising operations conducted by the Authority’s teams at several places of the city and various locations of Tehsil Prova on Saturday.
During the operation, the Authority's team checked different bakeries, fast food points, general stores and milk shops.
The inspection team also issued improvement notices to several shopkeepers and instructed them to ensure cleanliness and abide by the rules of KPFS & HFA, saying that strict legal action would be taken against the violators in line with prescribed laws.
The Food Authority's team also visited the wheat procurement centre and checked the quality of wheat in the presence of the Food Department's officials.
