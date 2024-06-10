KP gets cutting edge technology of Indus Telemetry to monitor water flow in irrigation canals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province takes a giant leap forward in water management with the installation of Indus Telemetry, an advanced technology suit designed for automatic and real-time flow data acquisition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province takes a giant leap forward in water management with the installation of Indus Telemetry, an advanced technology suit designed for automatic and real-time flow data acquisition.

Indus Telemetry is a cutting-edge technological solution that automates the process of monitoring water flow in KP canals.

This technological intervention will serve as a game-changer for water management in KP, setting a benchmark for other provinces to follow, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Indus Telemetry has been installed by International Water Management Institute (IWMI) under the USAID Water Management for Enhanced Productivity activity.

A ceremony for formal handing over of the technology to KP Irrigation department will be held on June 12, press release added.

The initiative will help in transforming how water is monitored, managed and reported across the province’s critical irrigation canals.

The new system has automated and digitized the entire process, making KP the first province in Pakistan to deploy a state-of-the-art telemetry system on all its main canals. This advancement ensures that the data collected is accurate, reliable and validated.

With Indus Telemetry, the KP Irrigation Department can now access real-time information on water flow in its main canals.

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) is the technical partner for this endeavor.

The system consists of both hardware and software components that work together seamlessly. Automatic sensors are installed at strategic locations along the canals to measure water flow depth and velocity.

This data is then transmitted via GSM technology to a secure cloud server, where it is processed and archived.

Relevant stakeholders can access real-time data and reports through an intuitive online dashboard.

The system is currently installed at 11 major canals in KP, including Upper Swat Canal, Tanda Irrigation Main Canal, Pehur High Level Canal, Warsak Gravity Canal, Lower Siran Canal, Kabul River Canal, Warsak Left Bank Canal, Warsak Gravity Canal, Pehur Main Canal, Lower Swat Canal, Warsak Lift Feeder Canal, Gomal Zam Main Canal and Khanpur Dam Left Bank Canal

These canals are crucial for KP’s water distribution from the Indus River.

The sensors are placed near the starting points of these canals to accurately measure the total volume of water diverted over time.

The introduction of Indus Telemetry marks a significant milestone for water management in Pakistan.

The Country’s previous attempts to implement a similar system in 2004 were unsuccessful. However, Pakistan’s National Water Policy 2018 re-emphasized the need for transparent and accountable water management, which Indus Telemetry now fulfills.

Before Indus Telemetry, the methods used by the KP Irrigation Department for monitoring water flow were outdated and prone to errors.

This capability allows for precise volumetric accounting of water withdrawals, essential for managing water resources during different crop seasons.

The system also facilitates internal water audits, helping determine the amount of water diverted into various canal systems compared to allocated amounts and water duty.

Previously, reporting water withdrawals to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was a cumbersome and error-prone manual process.

Indus Telemetry has streamlined this task by providing a user-friendly dashboard and an online reporting system.

This-frequency electronic flow data ensures that reports are accurate and timely, reducing the potential for human error and interprovincial disputes.

By leveraging advanced technology, KP is enhancing its water management practices, ensuring fair and transparent water distribution, and providing sustainable agriculture.