Open Menu

KP Governor Asks Universities To Pay Special Attention To Modern Research

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KP Governor asks universities to pay special attention to modern research

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday emphasized on universities to pay special attention to modern research, artificial intelligence and information technology to cope with present era challenges.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Qurtaba University of Science and Information Technology as a special guest, he said that effective use of natural and human resources was essential for the development of the province.

He said that in order to overcome the challenges facing the education sector, we have to find unconventional solutions including use of modern research, artificial intelligence and information technology.

He said the educational services of the public sector as well as the private sector in the province were commendable.

Kundi said that the future of the country was safe in the hands of talented youth who were the precious asset, adding that it was common responsibility of the government and civil society to provide proper guidance to youth.

Earlier, the Governor distributed gold medals to 39 students who secured prominent positions in the session 2017 to session 2023.

President Qurtaba University Abdul Latif Khan Niazi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hamidullah Alizai, Registrar Prof Dr Musa Kaleem, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Azhar Khan Niazi, faculty members, students and parents participated in the convocation.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Civil Society Faisal Karim Kundi 2017 Gold Government

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

3 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

4 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

17 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

18 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

18 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan