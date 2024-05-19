KP Governor Inquires After Health Of Justice Musarat Hilali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday visited Institute of Cardiology Hayatabad where he inquired after health of Supreme Court judge Musarat Hilali.
The Governor prayed for her speedy recovery and expressed best for her.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tour guides increased in Murreefew seconds
-
Attaullah Tara receives students at Lahore airport3 seconds ago
-
Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU6 seconds ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, others10 seconds ago
-
Birth anniversary of renowned novelist, playwright Razia Butt observed16 seconds ago
-
Over 900 AJK students were trapped in Kyrgyzstan by attacks of local lads20 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM review preparations for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
USA-based Kashmiri diaspora calls for urgent action to protect students in Bishkek20 minutes ago
-
Teachers association demands increase of budget for varsities30 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise a telescope session for students of ICT Schools30 minutes ago
-
Country on Path to Development: Rana Tanveer30 minutes ago
-
PM directs for all out support to assist repatriated students from Bishkek: Musadik40 minutes ago