KP Governor inquires after health of Justice Musarat Hilali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday visited Institute of Cardiology Hayatabad where he inquired after health of Supreme Court judge Musarat Hilali.

The Governor prayed for her speedy recovery and expressed best for her.